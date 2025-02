Oberwart fixes win of the basic round

Klosterneuburg wins at bottom of the table Fürstenfeld 107:61

Oberwart's top scorer Robert Allen scored 26 of his 31 points before the break. His team led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but Gmunden fought back. The score was 77:77 going into the final minute. Caleb Fields drained the decisive three-pointer with 53 seconds remaining. The Klosterneuburg Dukes and UBSC Graz had also already secured their tickets for the placement round and thus the quarter-finals. Klosterneuburg won 107:61 at bottom-of-the-table Fürstenfeld, Graz 84:82 at home against Kapfenberg.