Moscow and Washington want to negotiate about Kiev

Trump spoke to Putin on the phone on Wednesday and agreed to immediate negotiations on an end to the war in Ukraine. What these would look like and when they could officially begin is still unclear. Putin himself had recently rejected Zelenskyi as a negotiating partner, as his term of office had already expired. Ukrainian lawyers, however, believe that Zelensky's extended authority is covered by the law of war. Western governments also continue to recognize him as head of state.