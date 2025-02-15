Because of Trump plan
Macron convenes emergency European summit
According to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, French head of state Emmanuel Macron wants to organize a crisis summit in Paris in the coming days.
"I am very pleased that President Macron wants to bring our heads of state and government to Paris," Sikorski is reported to have said at the Munich Security Conference. He expects them to discuss the conditions set by US President Donald Trump "very seriously". According to two EU officials, the summit is to take place next Monday.
"I am glad that Prime Minister Donald Tusk will take part in a meeting of European heads of government on Monday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron," Sakorski wrote on the "X" platform. Europe now needs strength and unity.
Sakorski warns: "We must react"
"President Trump has an approach that the Russians call 'Razvedka Boyem' - i.e. "Forced clarification": you exert pressure and then see what happens. You change your position accordingly. ... And we have to react," the Pole demanded.
On Friday, Macron had already called on "X" for Europe to strengthen its collective security and demonstrate greater autonomy. "France will play its full role in accelerating this process", the French head of state assured.
Moscow and Washington want to negotiate about Kiev
Trump spoke to Putin on the phone on Wednesday and agreed to immediate negotiations on an end to the war in Ukraine. What these would look like and when they could officially begin is still unclear. Putin himself had recently rejected Zelenskyi as a negotiating partner, as his term of office had already expired. Ukrainian lawyers, however, believe that Zelensky's extended authority is covered by the law of war. Western governments also continue to recognize him as head of state.
Zelenskyi with words of warning to Europe
There are now fears that Ukraine and Europe could even be excluded from the peace talks. On Saturday afternoon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed at the Munich Security Conference that there should be no dictated peace. The Europeans must do more for the security of the continent and build a joint army.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
