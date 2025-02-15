At the end of his life, the staunch democrat and human rights advocate had to admit that Western values were under pressure. "Democracies around the world are weakening," he admitted. However, he did not see this as a reason for resignation, but as an incentive to keep fighting. As far as Germany was concerned, he rejected pessimism: "We still have a stable democracy and not a divided society. Let's not tell ourselves that. We have threats to freedom, especially from right-wing extremism, and I take that very seriously. But we still have a very strong, successful democracy."