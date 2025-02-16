The battle for finances in Salzburg’s municipalities

Twice as many municipalities as last year could need financial help from the state this year to make ends meet. 13 municipalities in Salzburg have applied for financial equalization. Last year, six municipalities - Ebenau, Hüttschlag, Rauris, Stuhlfelden, St. Andrä and Thomatal - were still affected. Rising expenditure in all areas and falling income from federal tax revenues are making it increasingly difficult for the towns. Now larger towns such as Neumarkt could also be hit. However, this is not yet certain. Experts from the municipal supervisory authority are currently examining the finances of the affected towns in detail. "It may be that one or two of them will still be able to get their act together," says the office of provincial deputy Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP).