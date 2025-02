Green farmers push for the Chamber of Agriculture

The Green Farmers' Union (GBB) is also standing in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture elections on March 9. Top candidate Johann Müllner and list runners-up Lena Heher and Karl Breitenseher have now started the election campaign with EU delegation leader Thomas Waitz. In future, they want to campaign for "ecologically oriented, socially just agriculture in harmony with nature" in the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture. The focus of the visit to the Heher organic farm in Mank was on the current challenges facing local agriculture.