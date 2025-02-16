Punch of the week
Politics as a soap opera to be ashamed of
After months of federal political circus, undignified from the very first hour, there is no getting around it: all party leaders can no longer be taken seriously.
On September 29, 2024, it was almost 17 degrees. Anyone who had already bought all their Christmas presents by then belonged to the well-organized for some and to the nerds for others. The fall vacations were still a long way off, not to mention New Year's Eve. That was 140 days ago now. 140 days! The Christmas presents have long since been put away or exchanged, and the Easter bunny will be here soon. And what haven't we had since that election day in September: a federal government
"Good times, bad times" without the good times
We have: a soap opera, like "Good times, bad times", only without the good times: Intrigues, break-ups, wars of the roses, one main character has left the stage and a new one has practically appeared in its place. We see protagonists in a rush for power, petty wars, lies, embarrassing on-off relationships and have to listen to rumors about secret meetings. If you've missed an episode, you'll never catch up. However, the comparison with a TV soap opera is misleading. You can turn it off, it's not about anything.
In real life, the republic and democracy are being played with. It is unworthy. The party leaders of all parties are partly to blame for this disaster: Karl Nehammer and his successor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) as well as Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), Andreas Babler (SPÖ), Beate Meinl-Reisinger (Neos) and Werner Kogler from the Greens, who has also left nothing but scorched earth in his wake. The harsh verdict: we currently have politicians to make you ashamed of yourself. A soap opera that should be canceled.
