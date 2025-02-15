WHO Europe advises cancer warnings on alcohol

Europeans drink the most alcohol

According to the WHO, no other region in the world consumes as much alcohol as the European Region. According to the WHO's latest global status report on alcohol, Europeans over the age of 15 consumed 9.2 liters of pure alcohol per capita in 2019 - significantly more than the global average (5.5 liters). Seven of the ten countries in the world with the highest consumption are in the EU, including Germany with a figure of 12.2 liters of pure alcohol.