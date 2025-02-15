Pandemic warnings
Bird flu: Trump dismisses CDC “disease detectives”
Amid ever-increasing warnings of a possible bird flu pandemic, almost half of the staff of a renowned research program at the CDC health authority in the USA have been dismissed.
He was "so angry", said a senior epidemiologist. "We're on the verge of another pandemic, and we're firing the people who probably have more expertise than everyone else in the country combined." The Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) program is affected.
Almost 1,300 employees laid off so far
The broadcaster CBS News was the first to report on the staff cuts. These are part of the US government's drastic plans to cut probationary employees. According to CBS News, a total of almost 1,300 CDC employees have been laid off so far - this corresponds to around ten percent of the workforce.
EIS has experience with Ebola and corona
Founded in 1951 and located within the CDC, the EIS is a two-year post-doctoral training program. Its staff are on the front line when it comes to the outbreak of epidemics.
For example, EIS experts were involved in the investigation of the first Ebola cases in Africa in the 1970s. They also played a key role in the first reports of coronavirus cases in the USA.
Researchers known as "disease detectives"
In total, the prestigious program employs around 140 researchers, commonly known as "disease detectives". "We could not have eradicated smallpox without these officers," said the CDC representative, who wished to remain anonymous. "We had people combing countries, wading through mud and traveling across rivers in boats to eradicate smallpox."
Mass dismissals during the probationary period
US President Donald Trump's administration began mass layoffs of probationary employees on Thursday as part of its drastic cutback plans for federal agencies. According to media reports, the government instructed agencies to lay off most probationary employees.
According to researcher Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University, "any attempt to end this program will have a direct impact on the national security and health security of the US".
US Health Secretary is anti-vaccination
The new Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared war on the country's healthcare facilities shortly after being sworn in on Thursday. He took office at a time when scientists are warning of increasing transmission of bird flu to humans and a possible resulting pandemic.
In the past, the 71-year-old had spread unscientific claims about alleged vaccination risks. He makes no secret of his contempt for research in the field of infectious diseases.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.