Palmers: Insolvency proceedings now officially opened

The SME consultant Finanzombudsmann has identified many unanswered questions regarding the Palmers loan, including the COFAG guarantee, and has therefore filed a complaint with the Financial Market Authority (FMA). They want to find out "whether the minimum standards of the FMA were complied with when granting this loan or whether the bridging loan granted paved the way for the company's bankruptcy". The question was "was the repayment of the loan - within the framework of the forecast at the time - guaranteed or not", said the consultant. At the time the loan was granted, Palmers only had a cash flow of around 0.2 million euros.