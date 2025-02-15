After the hunting affair
Georg Dornauer fights for the district party chairmanship
The district conference of the SPÖ in the Innsbruck-Land district is eagerly awaited on Saturday. There, the current chairman, Georg Dornauer, will have to face his challenger, the trade unionist Bernhard Höfler. A duel that will be highly charged.
"I will continue to be a force to be reckoned with" - with this statement, former SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer caused a stir in an interview with "Krone" at the beginning of the year. He wants to look to the future with confidence. Today, on Saturday, he has to face a new challenge in the most populous district following the Benko hunting affair.
Challenger wants to become chairman
Trade unionist Bernhard Höfler wants to challenge him for the post of SPÖ chairman in the district. The question of who will be head of the district is to be settled in a vote at the district party conference.
The party conference starts at 9.30 a.m. in the FoRum event center in Rum. Voting will be by secret ballot. A result is expected in the early afternoon.
Hunting affair and step "to the side"
Georg Dornauer "stepped aside" after the inglorious hunting affair surrounding real estate juggler René Benko, as he announced at a press conference in November. As a result, he relinquished his position as deputy governor, which was taken over by Philip Wohlgemuth. Dornauer now sits as a "normal" member of the Tyrolean state parliament.
"Many comrades who are behind me"
Shortly before the start of the party conference, Dornauer told the "Krone" that "I have many comrades here in the hall who are still behind me". He did not want to name a specific number that he would like to see in the election. "It will come as it comes," he said calmly.
"We need objective politics"
LHStv. Philip Wohlgemuth was the first speaker to take to the podium. He told those present that we need objective politics without populism again. He expressed his relief at the end of the coalition negotiations at federal level. The fact that the FPÖ did not form a government after all was important for Austria's future. Now, however, a stable government is needed quickly. "People are fed up with the squabbles of recent weeks."
Regarding the vote, he said that "I am sure that everyone will use their vote responsibly. Let's not allow ourselves to be divided and let's fight as a team for everyone who lives here".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.