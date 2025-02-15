Drexler has a strong affinity for the USA and has already spent numerous periods in the United States, including following election campaigns on the ground. The 53-year-old is generally regarded as a liberal, intellectual and open-minded black man, even if he has increasingly tried to cater to the right wing in recent years. He has not had any political success with this: in the state elections in November, the ÖVP plummeted from 36 to 26.8 percent and finished in second place, well behind the FPÖ.