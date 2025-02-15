Order from the industry
In November, Christopher Drexler and his ÖVP lost first place to the FPÖ in the Styrian state elections - and then drew the consequences. At present, the black former state leader is "only" second state parliament president. Now, according to reports, a "second job" has been added.
The former Styrian ÖVP leader is to strengthen relations with the USA and build up local contacts on behalf of the Federation of Austrian Industries - initially for a limited period of six months. Such a position did not previously exist, but has become necessary due to the current political circumstances in the USA, i.e. the Trump administration.
Drexler has a strong affinity for the USA and has already spent numerous periods in the United States, including following election campaigns on the ground. The 53-year-old is generally regarded as a liberal, intellectual and open-minded black man, even if he has increasingly tried to cater to the right wing in recent years. He has not had any political success with this: in the state elections in November, the ÖVP plummeted from 36 to 26.8 percent and finished in second place, well behind the FPÖ.
After just over two years as governor - Drexler took over from Hermann Schützenhöfer in the summer of 2022 - the Graz native had to vacate his office in Graz Castle. He was still allowed to lead the government negotiations with the FPÖ, but on a memorable and at times chaotic Monday in December, he was ousted within the party and succeeded by Manuela Khom. She is now the deputy governor of Styria.
Drexler's pain at the loss of his government function was evident in the first sessions of parliament. Soon after the reshuffle, he announced that he wanted to reorient himself. Now he seems to have found a new role. He has not shied away from the spotlight in recent weeks, for example, he was a guest at the Styrian Ball in Vienna and the Nightrace in Schladming.
