Salzburg Airport experiences the biggest rush of visitors

Most of the holidaymakers flying in today are likely to be heading for the Salzburg ski resorts. There will be a lot of English on the slopes and in the ski huts next week, because the British are on vacation. The Ski World Championships will be a huge attraction drawing visitors to Saalbach until Sunday. The men's slalom starts at 9.45 am on Sunday. The women's slalom starts today, Saturday, at the same time.