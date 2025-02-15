27,000 passengers!
Salzburg Airport experiences the biggest rush of visitors
As many as 90 planes are due to arrive at Salzburg Airport on Saturday. They will mainly bring British, Dutch and German winter vacationers - to the delight of local tourism businesses.
This Saturday is a record day at Salzburg Airport. As every year, it presents the staff with a huge task. On the busiest arrival day of the 2024/25 winter season, a wave of holidaymakers arrive in Salzburg and thousands fly back to their home countries. Around 27,000 are handled.
90 landings are registered at Salzburg Airport. "Passengers from Germany, Great Britain and Scandinavia are the strongest source countries. The aircraft are operating at full capacity," reports airport spokesman Alexander Klaus. The winter season is going very well.
More than 150 seasonal staff are helping out
What can the employees expect? Around 400 are permanent staff, plus more than 150 seasonal workers. The airport says: "The staff are well prepared for the rush."
Most of the holidaymakers flying in today are likely to be heading for the Salzburg ski resorts. There will be a lot of English on the slopes and in the ski huts next week, because the British are on vacation. The Ski World Championships will be a huge attraction drawing visitors to Saalbach until Sunday. The men's slalom starts at 9.45 am on Sunday. The women's slalom starts today, Saturday, at the same time.
The next weekend with traffic jams is to be expected
The World Ski Championships in Austria will also remain exciting for Salzburgers - as spectators or skiers, as the slopes are open. Caution is advised when traveling to and from the local ski resorts. Due to the tunnel construction work on the A10 Tauernautobahn and the holidaymaker shift change, long traffic jams are to be expected again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
