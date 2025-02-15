Wake-up call at last for Magdalenenhof on Bisamberg

Protection regulations set tight limits

The building has belonged to the City of Vienna for almost 100 years, which has never really known what to do with it - partly because the villa is located in the middle of the Natura 2000 area and is a listed building, which is why many possible uses were ruled out. The conversion will also take special account of the building's substance and nature, they now promise. Nesting boxes for birds and bat boards will make the house even more beneficial for the protected ecosystem.