“This is a strange spectacle”

Salzburg's Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) is clearly disappointed by the failure of the blue-black government negotiations in Vienna. "Even after two days, it's no better," says Svazek, who herself was involved in the tough negotiations for five days. "With a lot of passion and always with Salzburg in mind," she assures. What ultimately led to the talks failing? "I also find it difficult to say what was actually the decisive factor. But it was certainly not just one factor." She does not believe that it was only the contested Ministry of the Interior that led to the break-up.