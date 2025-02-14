FPÖ leader perplexed:
“This is a strange spectacle”
Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek is skeptical about renewed black-red coalition attempts to form a federal government. Unlike many of her party colleagues, she is not an advocate of new elections.
Salzburg's Deputy Governor Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) is clearly disappointed by the failure of the blue-black government negotiations in Vienna. "Even after two days, it's no better," says Svazek, who herself was involved in the tough negotiations for five days. "With a lot of passion and always with Salzburg in mind," she assures. What ultimately led to the talks failing? "I also find it difficult to say what was actually the decisive factor. But it was certainly not just one factor." She does not believe that it was only the contested Ministry of the Interior that led to the break-up.
Doubts about red-black negotiations
What is certain is that Austria is still without a government. It is still unclear exactly what will happen next. Svazek does not have an answer either. "I find it difficult to see a way out of this misery." In the event of new elections, a lot depends on the result and which people in the parties set the tone. Svazek is aware that the entire situation surrounding a future federal government is not helping to build trust among the local population.
The fact that the People's Party may now want to negotiate a coalition with the SPÖ again is "a strange spectacle for the Salzburg FPÖ leader. Why should it suddenly work if they didn't come together the first time and the same people are still involved?" The negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP could have been avoided in the first place.
No impact on the state of Salzburg
She does not see any impact on Salzburg, which is governed by the black-blue coalition. Vienna generally has little influence on the federal state. "I am also happy about that," says Svazek, who emphasizes how well she works together with the head of the province, Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP). How it will be with the future state governor Karoline Edtstadler - who succeeds Haslauer - will become clear in July.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
