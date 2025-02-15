“My dog has bitten and has to go now”

Second chance for a young dog

Back to the case of "Gina" - she jumped from the brink of death and ended up in a foster home run by "Teufels Hunde". A stroke of luck for the young animal, as they quickly realized that lethal injection would have been the wrong way to go: "Judging by her behaviour, the dog has probably only known very little. Gina' is very insecure and then starts to snap out of fear. But we can work on that and she will certainly find a suitable place where she can get the right support," says club chairman Georg Resch, who specializes in rehabilitating extremely difficult dogs.