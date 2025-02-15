New law needed
Will thousands of Ukrainians lose their family allowance?
Without a change in the law, the family allowance for 77,000 refugees from Ukraine will expire in March 2025. Ukrainehilfe Steiermark is now writing an open letter to the parliamentary parties to extend the entitlement.
Explosions in Chernobyl, cold winters, a trial of strength between the White House and the Kremlin: after almost three years, there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. There are currently around 77,000 Ukrainians living in Austria - many of them children and young people. According to "Steiermark hilft", around 6,000 Ukrainians are receiving basic care in Styria and 2,500 are working. "Refugees are still coming to us all the time, especially in winter," says Marion Bock from "Steiermark hilft". "The people have no heating and the winters there are much harsher than here." It is estimated that around 3,000 Ukrainian children live in Styria.
From March, however, up to 30,000 recipients throughout Austria could lose the family allowance to which they are entitled due to their status as displaced persons - with maximum rates of up to 200 euros, this is a massive blow, especially for families with several children.
"This also affects those who work and don't otherwise receive social welfare. If several hundred euros a month are lost, many will find it difficult to pay the rent."
Marion Bock, „Steiermark hilft“
Law needs to be revised
"One woman contacted us because she had received a letter from the tax office," says Bock. "We were shocked by it." The research then showed: The legal text that grants family allowances to displaced persons - namely an amendment to the Family Burdens Equalization Act from 2022 - states that Ukrainians only have a right to reside in Austria until March 2025. This has already been changed in principle, but not adapted in this law.
The wording of the open letter
OPEN LETTER on the impending end of the family allowance
Dear Mr. August Wöginger, Chairman of the Austrian Parliament,
Dear Mr. Andreas Babler, MSc,
Mr. Werner Kogler, Chairman of the Austrian Parliament,
Mrs. Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Chairwoman of the House!
Due to a corresponding time limit in the amendment to the Family Burdens Equalization Act 2022, the entitlement of displaced persons from Ukraine to family allowances will end at the end of March 2025. This date was included in the amendment because the EU Mass Influx Directive originally provided for a time limit of March 2025 on the right of residence for displaced persons.
In the meantime, the status of displaced persons has been extended at EU level until March 2026, and some of those affected have already received the new Blue Cards. However, no changes have yet been made to the Family Burdens Equalization Act. The tax office must inform those affected that their entitlement will end at the end of March 2025 and has already done so in many cases. This also means that entitlement to various allowances as well as the school starting allowance and public transport concessions will end. The increased family allowance for disabled children will also cease.
For these families - mostly mothers with their children - this means the loss of a considerable contribution to the relief of costs for food, clothing, accommodation, education and upbringing of the children. All families from Ukraine are affected. The abolition of the family allowance would be a severe setback in their efforts to build up an independent existence in Austria by the end of the war. The ones who suffer are the children!
The activists of "Steiermark hilft" are working together with many institutions and organizations in Styria for the displaced persons from Ukraine and are helping them to cope with everyday life.
We urgently appeal to the parliamentary groups of all parties to immediately initiate the adjustment of the Family Burdens Equalization Act.
Marion Bock, Ulrike Krawagna, Cornelia Schweiner (for Styria Helps)
Galyna Skotnik (for the Ukrainian Cultural Association Ridna Domivka)
Fritz Möstl (Honorary Consul for Ukraine, initiator of the VinziHerz project)
Eva Reithofer-Haidacher, MA (for the LebensGroß association)
Walter Kogler (for the association Jugend am Werk)
Mag.a Edith Zitz (for the association Inspire)
This is why "Steiermark hilft" and other associations, as well as the Honorary Consulate for Ukraine, are now writing an open letter to the leaders of the parliamentary parties. "For these families - mostly mothers with their children - this means the loss of a considerable contribution to the relief of the costs for food, clothing, accommodation, education and upbringing of the children."
"Work is being done on this"
The Ministry of Family Affairs under Susanne Raab (ÖVP), who is also responsible for integration, confirms that the family allowance will continue to be paid out until March 2025. "An extension of the family allowance entitlement from April 2025 requires an amendment to the law in parliament, which is currently being worked on."
