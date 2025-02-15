Will thousands of Ukrainians lose their family allowance?

OPEN LETTER on the impending end of the family allowance

Dear Mr. August Wöginger, Chairman of the Austrian Parliament,

Dear Mr. Andreas Babler, MSc,

Mr. Werner Kogler, Chairman of the Austrian Parliament,

Mrs. Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Chairwoman of the House!

Due to a corresponding time limit in the amendment to the Family Burdens Equalization Act 2022, the entitlement of displaced persons from Ukraine to family allowances will end at the end of March 2025. This date was included in the amendment because the EU Mass Influx Directive originally provided for a time limit of March 2025 on the right of residence for displaced persons.



In the meantime, the status of displaced persons has been extended at EU level until March 2026, and some of those affected have already received the new Blue Cards. However, no changes have yet been made to the Family Burdens Equalization Act. The tax office must inform those affected that their entitlement will end at the end of March 2025 and has already done so in many cases. This also means that entitlement to various allowances as well as the school starting allowance and public transport concessions will end. The increased family allowance for disabled children will also cease.



For these families - mostly mothers with their children - this means the loss of a considerable contribution to the relief of costs for food, clothing, accommodation, education and upbringing of the children. All families from Ukraine are affected. The abolition of the family allowance would be a severe setback in their efforts to build up an independent existence in Austria by the end of the war. The ones who suffer are the children!



The activists of "Steiermark hilft" are working together with many institutions and organizations in Styria for the displaced persons from Ukraine and are helping them to cope with everyday life.

We urgently appeal to the parliamentary groups of all parties to immediately initiate the adjustment of the Family Burdens Equalization Act.

Marion Bock, Ulrike Krawagna, Cornelia Schweiner (for Styria Helps)

Galyna Skotnik (for the Ukrainian Cultural Association Ridna Domivka)

Fritz Möstl (Honorary Consul for Ukraine, initiator of the VinziHerz project)

Eva Reithofer-Haidacher, MA (for the LebensGroß association)

Walter Kogler (for the association Jugend am Werk)

Mag.a Edith Zitz (for the association Inspire)