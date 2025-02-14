Insights
Will the Feldkirch city tunnel be more expensive or cheaper?
Vorarlberg's state governor Christof Bitschi (FPÖ) has the potential for savings in the controversial Feldkirch tunnel spider mega-construction project investigated.
The construction of the Feldkirch city tunnel has been controversial for years - not only because of ecological aspects, but also because of the high costs involved in a project of this magnitude. State Governor Christof Bitschi has now taken up the matter and arranged for the cost estimate from 2022 to be updated. According to the state, the total costs currently amount to between 367 and 385 million euros.
The increases compared to the 2022 estimate are largely due to the index development of recent years, which has been significantly higher than the assumed advance valorization. Time delays, for example due to procedural appeals by project opponents, would also have an impact on costs, as would the more than 450 EIA requirements.
Savings in the millions
Bitschi now wants to look for potential savings. "The department responsible for project management is currently investigating possible efficiency and optimization measures and will implement these where feasible." One example of this is the design of the tunnel portals. Dispensing with the architectural design concept would result in savings in the millions, says the Freedom Party member.
The state had awarded the tunnel construction work for the main branch at the end of 2024. A total of four branches - Felsenau, Tisis, Altenstadt and Tosters - are planned for the final expansion. According to Bitschi, the partial construction lots that have already been completed have all been within or even below budget.
