Ceasefire holds
Hostage release: Hamas hands over list of names
The radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas underscored its willingness to release three more Israeli hostages with a list of names submitted on Friday. The three people, who are to be handed over to the Red Cross on Saturday, include a man who also holds US citizenship.
A collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is therefore likely to be averted once again. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the transfer of the list. According to the ceasefire agreement, Hamas must inform Israel 24 hours in advance of the names of the hostages to be released. In return, dozens of Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli jails on Saturday.
16 hostages released so far during ceasefire
During the first six-week phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, 33 hostages are to be exchanged for 1904 imprisoned Palestinians. So far, 16 Israeli hostages have been released in five rounds. Hamas also released five Thais who were not part of the agreement with Israel.
Shortly before the planned release, Hamas in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket for the first time since the ceasefire began, according to Israeli reports. The missile fell in the sealed-off coastal area. According to hospital reports, a 14-year-old boy was killed in the Nuseirat refugee district in the center of the Gaza Strip. According to an Israeli army spokesman, this was a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Before the start of the security conference taking place in Munich, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on the Arab states to make their own proposals regarding the future of the war-torn Gaza Strip. "They don't like it, but the only plan" at the moment is that of US President Donald Trump, Rubio said on a US radio program. This plan envisages the permanent resettlement of the approximately two million inhabitants of Gaza to Arab states.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.