Is the penalty emperor
Automatically saved draft
Tough, tougher, Simon Knapp! The defensive ace from Ferlach is the most feared opponent in the domestic handball league. With 25 time penalties and three yellow and red cards each, the 107-kilo giant leads all statistics. He wants to take down top team Bregenz this Saturday: "If we give it our all, it's possible!"
Watch out, here comes Simon Knapp! Ferlach's defensive ace is probably the most unpleasant opponent in the domestic handball league. At 1.96 meters tall and 107 kilos, he is a real bulldozer - and is tough as nails. With 25 time penalties, three red cards and three yellow cards, he leads all penalty statistics in the top league. "When I clicked through the statistics recently, I was shocked myself - the 25 time penalties are a bit too many," grins the mechatronics student at the FH.
Put on weight during injury
In 2021, he came to Ferlach with 85 kilos after the end of the HCK - when he had a cruciate ligament rupture, he trained hard and suddenly had 115 kilos: "There was also fat there, I was too immobile. Over time, however, I gained a good fighting weight of 107 kilograms."
Coach talks about the national team
And he is the Ferlach team's secret weapon - as co-coach Miro Barisic sees it: "For me, he would often be the player of the night - but it's usually the goalscorers who win. Simon is a role model for every youth player - he trains so hard. At some point, he could even become an option for the national team."
Bregenz is a tough place
But first it's off to Bregenz today - a tough place, Ferlach has never won there. Knapp: "If we give it our all, we can beat them." That would also be important - seven games before the end of the basic round, ninth place is one point off eighth place and thus the last play-off spot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.