Watch out, here comes Simon Knapp! Ferlach's defensive ace is probably the most unpleasant opponent in the domestic handball league. At 1.96 meters tall and 107 kilos, he is a real bulldozer - and is tough as nails. With 25 time penalties, three red cards and three yellow cards, he leads all penalty statistics in the top league. "When I clicked through the statistics recently, I was shocked myself - the 25 time penalties are a bit too many," grins the mechatronics student at the FH.