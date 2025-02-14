Weapons, drugs, violence: this is everyday life in prison

1.6 million euros for translations

But that's not all: since 2022, 1.6 million euros have been spent on translation and interpreting work behind bars. "And that includes for prisoners who initially insult the prison staff in German and then suddenly only want to 'understand' Arabic. Particularly absurd: after ten minutes, an interpreter realized that the inmate in question didn't speak Arabic at all," reports NR Schuh about cases described by the staff. In addition, almost 5,400 German courses were held in three years. "That equates to five courses a day, for which the inmates also receive money - unbelievable," emphasizes Harald Schuh. At the same time, however, it remains unclear how much these programs themselves cost.