Shocking figures from custody
Weapons, drugs, violence: this is everyday life in prison
Current figures show that attacks on prison officers, cell phones, weapon-like objects and drugs are the order of the day in Austrian prisons. The Freedom Party speaks of "appalling abuses" that need to be rectified "urgently".
What is the situation regarding substitution programs and care standards in prisons? The FPÖ asked, and the answers from Justice Minister Alma Zadić provide a shocking overview.
Exactly 378 assaults on prison officers by detainees were recorded between 2022 and 2024 (reporting date: November 30), almost 3,500 cell phones and around 200 weapon-like objects were seized. "This means that an officer is injured every third day and three cell phones are seized every day," calculates National Councillor Harald Schuh (FPÖ), "this is a clear sign that control over the prisons is dwindling and there is a shortage of staff".
Every single answer to my questions is a scandal in itself.
NR Harald Schuh (FPÖ)
Almost 1000 prisoners needed a substitution program last year, i.e. substitute drugs. Because they are addicts. "This number is extremely high, and many of them are also abusing them," says Schuh angrily, citing examples: "Prisoners deliberately vomit substitution drugs in order to sell them on to other prisoners. They also demand or obtain additional medication such as benzodiazepines in order to abuse them as intoxicants. Instead of medically supervised cold turkey, the justice system continues this questionable practice - at the expense of the taxpayer." In 2024 alone, around 1900 narcotics and medicines were seized in prison cells.
1.6 million euros for translations
But that's not all: since 2022, 1.6 million euros have been spent on translation and interpreting work behind bars. "And that includes for prisoners who initially insult the prison staff in German and then suddenly only want to 'understand' Arabic. Particularly absurd: after ten minutes, an interpreter realized that the inmate in question didn't speak Arabic at all," reports NR Schuh about cases described by the staff. In addition, almost 5,400 German courses were held in three years. "That equates to five courses a day, for which the inmates also receive money - unbelievable," emphasizes Harald Schuh. At the same time, however, it remains unclear how much these programs themselves cost.
In the period stated, inmates received around 600,000 euros in cash benefits for nothing in return. "In addition, extra remuneration is paid for work, although the total cost of this remains unclear," explains Schuh, "the climate bonus for prisoners uncovered by the FPÖ was absurd anyway."
"Sensible prison culture" instead of a "cuddle course" in future
"Every single answer to my questions is a scandal in itself. The figures reveal appalling abuses," says NR Schuh. The "horrendous costs" and the "untenable conditions" in prisons must be brought under control. The politician calls for a swift change from this "cuddly justice" to a "sensible prison culture": "Clear reforms are needed to restore security and order. The justice system must not be a feel-good oasis for criminals."
As the "Krone" already reported, exactly 42,863 dental fillings were administered to prisoners between January 2022 and September 2024. With currently 8823 inmates (as of February 1, 2025), this corresponds to an average of one filling for every inmate every six months.
