Urgent call for help
State of emergency on Santorini: pets left behind
The Greek island of Santorini is in a state of emergency: the earth has been shaking for weeks and many of the inhabitants have fled to the mainland. Many pets have been left abandoned, leaving animal rights activists on the island in despair. They appeal: "Let's get the dogs out of here!"
The island of Santorini is particularly popular with holidaymakers and is known above all for its beautiful photo backdrop - many Austrians have already been there. However, there is currently no talk of relaxation in paradise, on the contrary. The government declared a state of emergency after thousands of earthquakes were recorded in the area, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 5.3. Many of the island's inhabitants, especially women, children and the elderly, have left Santorini for safety as there is no end in sight to the tremors.
Residents had to leave pets behind
For many animal rights activists, leaving their four-legged friends alone on the island is not an option. One of them is Christina Kaloudi from the animal welfare organization SAWA - she looks after around 30 donkeys and 60 dogs as well as goats, pigs and birds. In addition, there is a flood of abandoned pets that would not be able to survive without help. However, the shelter is already bursting at the seams. Christina is therefore desperately appealing to all dog lovers in Austria who may be considering taking in a four-legged friend: "Help me to get a poor soul out of here!"
Dog lovers urgently needed
While Christina will be staying on the island with the older, sick or maladjusted animals, there are also many young four-legged friends with great characters who have already been vaccinated and neutered and are ready for a forever home. Interested parties can find all the information on the SAWA website. Donation options are also listed there.
Entry with a dog from an EU country
- Dogs and cats must be identified with an electronic transponder (microchip).
- A correctly issued and completed EU pet passport (HTA) must be available for the animal.
- As a new pet owner, you must register in the pet passport and sign it before entering Austria with your pet.
- Dogs and cats must have a valid rabies vaccination before entering Austria. Vets enter the vaccination in the pet passport.
- A so-called flight sponsor is often organized for animal welfare dogs - the animal welfare organization of your choice will advise you on this.
"We are prepared for the worst case scenario"
"We continue to walk our dogs every day - but currently with an earthquake alarm on our cell phones," reports Christina. "In an emergency, we can immediately flee back to the home, which is at an altitude of 60 meters. This will hopefully save us if an earthquake triggers a tsunami." All the kennels and enclosures are made of wood and other lightweight materials, and as much as possible has been made earthquake-proof.
However, the animal rights organization PETA is calling on all remaining pet owners not to leave their four-legged friends alone under any circumstances: "The earthquakes on Santorini are an absolute disaster for people and animals. In this situation, pet owners must protect their pets and never leave them behind. Animals that are not taken along not only face starvation, but also the risk of being hit by collapsing buildings. They are all in mortal danger!"
