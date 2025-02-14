State of emergency on Santorini: pets left behind

Residents had to leave pets behind

For many animal rights activists, leaving their four-legged friends alone on the island is not an option. One of them is Christina Kaloudi from the animal welfare organization SAWA - she looks after around 30 donkeys and 60 dogs as well as goats, pigs and birds. In addition, there is a flood of abandoned pets that would not be able to survive without help. However, the shelter is already bursting at the seams. Christina is therefore desperately appealing to all dog lovers in Austria who may be considering taking in a four-legged friend: "Help me to get a poor soul out of here!"