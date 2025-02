What boss Hirscher wrote to the current leader

Appeal from the boss worked

The Van Deer protégé, who is also an employee of company boss Hirscher, seems to have taken this to heart. After the first run, Haugan leads by a whole two hundredths of a second ahead of the two Swiss skiers Loic Meillard and Marco Odermatt. The Norwegian was not even 100 percent satisfied with his run. "Everything didn't work out," he explained. That almost sounded like a threat to the competition.