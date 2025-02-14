Rosenbauer boosts revenues and profits

Official approvals from three countries are missing

The formalities surrounding the entry of Robau Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH around Pierer, Mateschitz and two companies of RLB Oberösterreich have still not been fully clarified - most recently, the official approvals in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which are necessary to complete the deal, are still missing. At the same time, Robau has made a so-called anticipatory mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders to acquire their shares as well. The deadline for this runs until 5 p.m. today, Friday, but can be extended. Robau currently already has a fixed 50.1 percent stake in Rosenbauer.