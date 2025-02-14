Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's never happened before!

“Skiwi” makes history at the World Championships in Saalbach

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 05:38

Alice Robinson has made history: The 23-year-old won silver, the first medal in New Zealand's history!

0 Kommentare

More than 18,000 kilometers as the crow flies lie between Saalbach-Hinterglemm and the New Zealand town of Queenstown. The same place where Alice Robinson, the new giant slalom world runner-up, went to school. The 23-year-old won the first medal in her home country's skiing history.

Alice Robinson (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Alice Robinson
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

Claudia Riegler, who skis for the "Kiwis" from Salzburg, narrowly missed out on a medal in 1996 (Sierra Nevada) when she finished fourth.

"I understand the sport better now"
"It's so great to put New Zealand on the medal table here," said Robinson, proud and excited. She hadn't known about the record until shortly before the race. "We're a small country, somewhere in the middle of nowhere. But we're good at sport," laughed the runner-up, who celebrated her World Cup debut at 16, won her first race at 17, but has had problems in recent years. Almost four years passed between her third and fourth victory. "I understand the sport better now and have learned a lot."

Despite the distance from home, she was sure of great support locally. "Even though New Zealand is on the other side of the world, people always find a good excuse to come to the races," explained Robinson, who is feeling the growing popularity of her sport at home. As an exceptional "skiwi", the 23-year-old has certainly played her part.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf