It's never happened before!
“Skiwi” makes history at the World Championships in Saalbach
Alice Robinson has made history: The 23-year-old won silver, the first medal in New Zealand's history!
More than 18,000 kilometers as the crow flies lie between Saalbach-Hinterglemm and the New Zealand town of Queenstown. The same place where Alice Robinson, the new giant slalom world runner-up, went to school. The 23-year-old won the first medal in her home country's skiing history.
Claudia Riegler, who skis for the "Kiwis" from Salzburg, narrowly missed out on a medal in 1996 (Sierra Nevada) when she finished fourth.
"I understand the sport better now"
"It's so great to put New Zealand on the medal table here," said Robinson, proud and excited. She hadn't known about the record until shortly before the race. "We're a small country, somewhere in the middle of nowhere. But we're good at sport," laughed the runner-up, who celebrated her World Cup debut at 16, won her first race at 17, but has had problems in recent years. Almost four years passed between her third and fourth victory. "I understand the sport better now and have learned a lot."
Despite the distance from home, she was sure of great support locally. "Even though New Zealand is on the other side of the world, people always find a good excuse to come to the races," explained Robinson, who is feeling the growing popularity of her sport at home. As an exceptional "skiwi", the 23-year-old has certainly played her part.
