LIVE from 5pm: Wolfsberger AC vs Sturm Graz

It is uncertain whether new signing Alessandro Schöpf will be in the matchday squad. However, the former team player is not an issue for the first eleven. "It's not as if he's a starter. It could well be that he slips into the squad. But we're really happy to have him," said Kühbauer, who is worried about his captain Dominik Baumgartner in the top match. "Baumi had a fever. We'll have to see if it works out."