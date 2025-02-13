Kitzbühel district
Measles case: Province advises to check vaccination status
According to current knowledge, a child who is currently suffering from measles stayed in a restaurant in Kirchberg during the infectious period - unaware of the disease.
According to the province of Tyrol, the child was at the "Gasthaus z'Röhrmoos" in Kirchberg between 11.30 am and 2 pm on February 10. People who were also there during this period are called upon to check their vaccination status and that of their family members for two measles vaccinations (can be identified in the vaccination record under MMR vaccination as MMRvaxPro or Priorix) and, if necessary, to catch up as soon as possible.
Vaccination as the most effective protection against measles infection
A measles infection must be reported. An infection with measles viruses can lead to serious illness. Infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk. The most effective protection for yourself, but also for others, is an early - from the age of 9 months - double measles-mumps-rubella vaccination, the so-called MMR vaccination. After two vaccinations, illness is virtually impossible. The vaccination can be repeated at any time.
Vaccination free of charge
The vaccination is free of charge at general practitioners and pediatricians and at the district health offices.
