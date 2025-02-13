Measles case: Province advises to check vaccination status

According to the province of Tyrol, the child was at the "Gasthaus z'Röhrmoos" in Kirchberg between 11.30 am and 2 pm on February 10. People who were also there during this period are called upon to check their vaccination status and that of their family members for two measles vaccinations (can be identified in the vaccination record under MMR vaccination as MMRvaxPro or Priorix) and, if necessary, to catch up as soon as possible.