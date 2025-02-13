Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Kitzbühel district

Measles case: Province advises to check vaccination status

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 19:27

According to current knowledge, a child who is currently suffering from measles stayed in a restaurant in Kirchberg during the infectious period - unaware of the disease.

0 Kommentare

According to the province of Tyrol, the child was at the "Gasthaus z'Röhrmoos" in Kirchberg between 11.30 am and 2 pm on February 10. People who were also there during this period are called upon to check their vaccination status and that of their family members for two measles vaccinations (can be identified in the vaccination record under MMR vaccination as MMRvaxPro or Priorix) and, if necessary, to catch up as soon as possible.

Vaccination as the most effective protection against measles infection

A measles infection must be reported. An infection with measles viruses can lead to serious illness. Infants, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk. The most effective protection for yourself, but also for others, is an early - from the age of 9 months - double measles-mumps-rubella vaccination, the so-called MMR vaccination. After two vaccinations, illness is virtually impossible. The vaccination can be repeated at any time.

Vaccination free of charge
The vaccination is free of charge at general practitioners and pediatricians and at the district health offices.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf