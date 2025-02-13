Kremlin admits: the country’s economy is in danger

Both the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank point to the risk of lower oil prices. These could lead to problems for the federal budget. The central bank's report highlights the "significant risk" of falling oil prices if a US production offensive were to flood the market. It also pointed out that the spare capacity of the member countries of the Opec oil cartel had reached a near-record level and was equivalent to the volume of Russian crude oil exports. "Budgetary constraints over the next five to ten years could be more severe than they currently appear to be," the central bank's assessment of the possible consequences of lower oil prices said. The Ministry of Economy and the central bank did not initially respond to requests for comment.