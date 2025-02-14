Linz high school graduate swaps school desk for World Championship saddle

When the cell phone rings, a 16-time GP winner and world champion is on the line and asks if you would like to compete in the first two races of the motorcycle world championship... That's exactly what happened to Jakob Rosenthaler last week. "I could only say yes - of course," laughs the 18-year-old from Linz, who will now compete in Thailand (March 2) and Argentina (March 16) in Moto3 against the best rough diamonds in the world. Because regular rider Maxi Quiles will not reach the minimum age until the third race of the season.