Moto-Ass Rosenthaler
Linz high school graduate swaps school desk for World Championship saddle
Two long-distance flights to the dream destination of the MotoGP paddock instead of studying for his HTL A-levels. For Jakob Rosenthaler, this dream became reality last week. And it came at just the right time.
When the cell phone rings, a 16-time GP winner and world champion is on the line and asks if you would like to compete in the first two races of the motorcycle world championship... That's exactly what happened to Jakob Rosenthaler last week. "I could only say yes - of course," laughs the 18-year-old from Linz, who will now compete in Thailand (March 2) and Argentina (March 16) in Moto3 against the best rough diamonds in the world. Because regular rider Maxi Quiles will not reach the minimum age until the third race of the season.
Saddle in the world champion racing team
A KTM awaits Rosenthaler in the top Spanish team Aspar, which has been world champion three times in the past five years! "Last season they won most of the races (14 out of 20) with David Alonso. This is a huge opportunity for me, but it also shows that my performance last year was right," says Rosenthaler.
He finished last season in the Junior World Championship (trading as "JuniorGP") with two fastest race laps and a podium finish at the finale in Estoril. He also had his first two "taster outings" in the Moto3 World Championship at Spielberg and Misano. However, the teenager has not yet left Europe and is now flying to a race for the first time without his father Klaus at his side.
Financial injection sought
The two World Championship appearances come at just the right time: after the surprising withdrawal of his team a few months ago, Rosenthaler is still looking for a regular seat for 2025: "We want to ride the JuniorGP in 2025, but we still have to set up a budget for it. Hopefully I can draw attention to myself." Crowdfunding is already underway. And the A-levels? "My average grade in the semester report was 1.0..."
