Shot through the heart in cinema parking lot: trial begins

Drug smuggling trips from Bulgaria

The perpetrator and victim knew each other through the job, which was apparently not just about food. In fact, Hasan D. may have undertaken drug runs for the victim. A mafia-like organization is said to be behind this. According to the Wiener Neustadt public prosecutor's office, Hasan D. was transporting narcotics from Bulgaria to Austria. This is said to have involved the impressive quantity of 30 kilograms of heroin. However, the 44-year-old returned from a drug smuggling trip without the substance, which is why he got into big trouble with his alleged client Fatih E.. He demanded that the later perpetrator hand over the family business free of charge.