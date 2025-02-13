Bloody deed in Lower Austria
Shot through the heart in cinema parking lot: trial begins
The shocking crime in the parking lot of a cinema center in Wiener Neustadt in September 2023 is now leading to a murder trial for a 44-year-old Turkish man. The background is likely to be blackmail following a failed drug delivery. Victim and perpetrator worked in the food trade.
A crime that is fortunately not commonplace in Austria shook our country on September 24, 2023. A 34-year-old man was shot dead by a 44-year-old Turkish compatriot in the parking lot of a cinema center in Wiener Neustadt (Lower Austria): The accused Hasan D., who ran a Turkish supermarket, fired at his victim with a Walther PKK: shot through the heart and right lung. Fatih E., a fruit and vegetable wholesaler in Vienna, bled to death at the scene.
As the accused saw no other way out, he got himself a handgun, lured his blackmailer to the parking lot under a pretext and carried out the killing.
Die Staatsanwaltschaft in ihrer Anklageschrift
Drug smuggling trips from Bulgaria
The perpetrator and victim knew each other through the job, which was apparently not just about food. In fact, Hasan D. may have undertaken drug runs for the victim. A mafia-like organization is said to be behind this. According to the Wiener Neustadt public prosecutor's office, Hasan D. was transporting narcotics from Bulgaria to Austria. This is said to have involved the impressive quantity of 30 kilograms of heroin. However, the 44-year-old returned from a drug smuggling trip without the substance, which is why he got into big trouble with his alleged client Fatih E.. He demanded that the later perpetrator hand over the family business free of charge.
"As the accused saw no other way out, he obtained a handgun, lured his blackmailer Fatih E. to the public parking lot under a pretext and carried out the killing," the prosecution wrote in its murder indictment. Rudolf Mayer, lawyer for the accused 44-year-old, underlines: "My blackmailed client acted in self-defense in the parking lot." - The victim's family is represented by Philipp Wolm.
Several trial days scheduled
The multi-day jury trial against the family father with a criminal record starts on Tuesday at the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court. In addition to murder, the accused are also charged with the crimes of rape and drug trafficking. Eleven witnesses will be heard. If convicted, the defendant faces life imprisonment.
Incidentally, the victim's accomplice was sentenced to two years in prison at the beginning of February - six months of which were unconditional. He is said to have urged the accused together with the victim to hand over the family business.
