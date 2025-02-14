"Krone" commentary
Austria doesn’t even exist for some pupils
Every time our Federal President talks about "Austrians and everyone who lives here", I think of my pupils. Due to the large influx of Syrian families, only a few Austrian citizens attend our school. During his speech on Thursday evening, I remembered that some of the children were firmly convinced that they were in Germany. Only the soccer enthusiasts knew that this was not the case.
Don't worry: I'm constantly trying to bring my pupils closer to Austria. Recently, Mahmoud asked who was actually the boss here and added a timid "Trump?".
So I showed a photo of Alexander Van der Bellen. I didn't go any further. It would be difficult enough to explain Austria's parliamentary republic to their parents, so first to the nine-year-old children!
It is almost impossible to describe our current unstable domestic political situation. How could I give pupils an understanding of Austria's democracy when there are currently no parties willing to tackle the country's major problems together?
Do I tell them that most politicians are obviously concerned with posts or pushing through entrenched positions? No, as a teacher it is my job to avoid spreading panic. I would rather be happy if they can remember the name of the Federal President and know that although Austria borders on Germany, it is a separate state.
