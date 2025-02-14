Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Austria doesn’t even exist for some pupils

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 11:00
0 Kommentare

Every time our Federal President talks about "Austrians and everyone who lives here", I think of my pupils. Due to the large influx of Syrian families, only a few Austrian citizens attend our school. During his speech on Thursday evening, I remembered that some of the children were firmly convinced that they were in Germany. Only the soccer enthusiasts knew that this was not the case.

Susanne Wiesinger is a teacher at a hotspot school in Vienna-Favoriten and a book author. (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Susanne Wiesinger is a teacher at a hotspot school in Vienna-Favoriten and a book author.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

Don't worry: I'm constantly trying to bring my pupils closer to Austria. Recently, Mahmoud asked who was actually the boss here and added a timid "Trump?".

So I showed a photo of Alexander Van der Bellen. I didn't go any further. It would be difficult enough to explain Austria's parliamentary republic to their parents, so first to the nine-year-old children!

No, it's not Trump who is "the boss" in Austria, but Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. (Bild: AFP/Joe Klamar)
No, it's not Trump who is "the boss" in Austria, but Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
(Bild: AFP/Joe Klamar)

It is almost impossible to describe our current unstable domestic political situation. How could I give pupils an understanding of Austria's democracy when there are currently no parties willing to tackle the country's major problems together?

Do I tell them that most politicians are obviously concerned with posts or pushing through entrenched positions? No, as a teacher it is my job to avoid spreading panic. I would rather be happy if they can remember the name of the Federal President and know that although Austria borders on Germany, it is a separate state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Susanne Wiesinger
Susanne Wiesinger
