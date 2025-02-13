From sixth grade
Cell phone ban at Styrian schools: decree is here
Styrian compulsory schools now also have the opportunity to include a ban on cell phones in their house rules by decree. This is made possible by the behavioral agreement at compulsory schools up to and including the sixth grade - if the school community is in favor of it, even beyond that.
In most Styrian compulsory schools, the ban on cell phones is already part of everyday school life, albeit without clear legal regulation. This has now been created with the new decree. Teachers and school management are responsible for monitoring compliance. The Directorate of Education provides schools with guidelines.
Devices used in class remain permitted
"As of today, it is possible for the school community committees and school forums to conclude this code of conduct and thus clearly regulate the use of cell phones, smartwatches, tablets and other end devices. Of course, this does not affect all devices that are required for teaching," said the President of the Education Directorate, Provincial Councillor Stefan Hermann (FPÖ), on Thursday.
A "clear line and legal backing for the directorate, teaching staff, parents and children are needed", said Deputy Governor Manuela Khom (ÖVP), explaining the move.
From "cell phone garages" to school bags
According to the decree, it is possible for "cell phones to be left switched off by everyone in a specific place in the classroom during lessons ('cell phone basket', 'cell phone garage', but also your own school bag, etc.)". The public authorities assume liability in the event of damage or loss. It is recommended that they be enforced "at least up to and including the sixth grade". The house rules must be brought to the attention of the Education Directorate and posted in the school.
In the event of violations, a warning may be issued, the parents/guardians notified or an entry made in the class register. They also have an influence on the assessment of behavior at school.
