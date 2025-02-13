Cell phone ban at Styrian schools: decree is here

From "cell phone garages" to school bags

According to the decree, it is possible for "cell phones to be left switched off by everyone in a specific place in the classroom during lessons ('cell phone basket', 'cell phone garage', but also your own school bag, etc.)". The public authorities assume liability in the event of damage or loss. It is recommended that they be enforced "at least up to and including the sixth grade". The house rules must be brought to the attention of the Education Directorate and posted in the school.