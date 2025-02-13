Midwife on trial for gross negligence manslaughter

The defendant will plead "not guilty" in the trial, which will last several hours. She had recently emphasized that there had been no signs of possible complications during the pregnancy. All medical examinations in the run-up to the trial had not revealed any indications in this direction, the defendant claims. "We took immediate action, stopped the birth, then called the ambulance, informed the emergency doctor, informed the hospital that we were coming and drove to the hospital very quickly," said the accused in an ORF interview. Even a birth in a hospital could not have saved the baby.