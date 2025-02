Charges of embezzlement against ÖVP Vienna leader Mahrer

Just ten weeks before the important Vienna elections on April 27, 2025, the Vienna People's Party and its top candidate are now facing trouble: Karl Mahrer, the leader of the ÖVP Vienna, has been charged with embezzlement, as reported by the platform Zackzack.at. Specifically, the case concerns Charisma Gesellschaft für Handel und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit GmbH, a PR agency that Mahrer has been running together with his wife for several years. Mahrer himself has always denied the serious allegations against him. The presumption of innocence applies.