What your stars are saying
Singles & lonely people: who will be lucky in love this year
Who can still hope for happiness in love this year and with whom? Just in time for Valentine's Day, read Riccarda Ritter's krone.at horoscope to find out what the stars have in store for singles and lonely people.
Nobody has to be lonely now, because according to astrology, everything is possible soon - even a wedding ring. Your horoscope will guide you like a GPS to your happiness. You can find out when, how and with whom here.
The cosmic forces will have their say here and there, and of course you will be able to have your say. What are you hoping for?
In any case, I sincerely wish you luck upon luck - for some in starting a family, for others in staying single, in becoming single and also in being a partner in life.
Yours, Riccarda Ritter
Aries 21.3. - 20.4.: Things aregetting wonderfully serious
2025 it's going to go round - with a happy ending or a steady partner. Venus/Jupiter/Mars/Pluto ignite a firework display of passion, which (depending on your personal birth time) could be associated with financial benefits. Your astrological best times are in the first half of the year. Perhaps you will fall in love with your boss? The lucky planet will probably "send" you a Libra, Cancer or Capricorn (workplace, travel or celebration) who likes you just the way you are. You will find love and security with him/her. For some, however, something comes to light in the summer that they would have preferred to hide. Perhaps you will confess beforehand?
Taurus 21.4. - 20.5.: Relationship forever
No more "sitting alone in front of the TV", because your horoscope suggests new friends, travel and even a hot love affair for some (depending on your personal birth time/ascendant). Saturn, Neptune, Venus & Jupiter indicate that you could meet someone who wants you as much as you want them. Possibly a Taurus, a Leo, a Libra - maybe even a marriage-minded Cancer who has a lucky horoscope in 2025 and is sure to inspire you, spoil you ... or hold on to you forever. The best thing is that Saturn protects everything you achieve in your Jupiter luck.
Gemini 21.5. - 21.6.: Goodbye to being alone!
Jupiter, Pluto, Mars & Venus, a fiery Leo, a funny Cancer or a tender Capricorn play important roles. On a (foreign?) trip in February or May, perhaps in connection with your hobby. But there is still a past that could spoil things (Saturn). Is it something to do with relatives, an ex-partner or a faithless Pisces? Tip: Draw a cool line and start into a bright future for two. Goodbye to being alone! At last!
Cancer 22.6. - 22.7.: Great love, great luck
If you're still single in April, you certainly won't be by the end of the year, because Saturn, Venus and Uranus show clearly: if you want to, it will be very easy to meet an attractive Gemini, Taurus or Pisces very soon, who simply won't be able to say no to you. In sport, for example? In your club? For some in spring, for others in summer, a Capricorn will be very important. And then? Love at first sight? A relationship with money? Anything is possible. In any case, harmony and security will arise. What you as a Cancer will certainly be pleased about: Uranus indicates interesting trips, nice surprises or a change of location.
Leo 23.7. - 23.8.: Singles soon in pairs
Put an end to many a solo trip, because Venus and Jupiter end some Leo loneliness and turn singles into couples. Whether you are young or young at heart ... and regardless of whether you actually wanted to remain unattached - you will soon fall into the love trap - a wonderful one. Neptune shows many July Lions (in dreams?) who the right person is. My advice to you is this: Try it out on the spot! You won't be able to let go! Uranus only intervenes on the dates 14 to 23 August - the scales will fall from your eyes - yes, that's right: a Pisces or Sagittarius is not completely faithful ... you should get off this "wrong track" quickly.
Virgo 24.8. - 23.9.: A Capricorn with money
Caution in the first half of the year! Jupiter causes a Leo, Gemini or Pisces to confuse you. You will hardly be able to say no. Who could blame you? But what does a Taurus think? He's the one who would appeal to you - because of his incomparable tenderness. Tip: You should wait and see and only take advantage of the opportunities that Venus & Mars "send" after the summer - maybe there's a (wealthy) Cancer or Capricorn who "ticks" in a similar way to you or wants to get married right away?
Libra 24.9. - 23.10.: A single back and forth
Would you rather be solo or with a partner? No matter how sure or unsure you may be, a refreshingly stormy wind will be blowing for all Libra in the near future: it's all about everything - least of all about making promises for eternity. Someone will want to hold on to you, but you yourself will want to change direction (in terms of work or housing?). Watch out! Between March and June, Jupiter/Venus can help you maneuver your feelings and plans into harmony and turn flirtations into real love. Neptune interferes with some September Librans. My tip: wait and see! According to the horoscope, chance will lead you on the best path.
Scorpio 24.10. - 22.11.: A dream partner awaits
Wonderful news for November Scorpios: Saturn guarantees security - in tender arms and forever! Your horoscope shows peace & happiness. The following applies to the dates 13 to 22 November: after a long period of back and forth caused by Uranus, you will know from July how much you want a firm commitment! Then it's just a matter of putting your plans into action. Easier said than done? Not at all! If you follow your inner voice and signal your readiness in spring under Venus & Mars, you can meet your dream partner. In the chat room, on the slopes, doing sports ... A Cancer, a Pisces or an Aquarius is waiting for you somewhere.
Sagittarius 23.11. - 21.12.: Just say YES
What's with your breakneck exuberance? Hands off anyone (or everyone) who is already taken! Interfering with others won't bring you any luck, as Jupiter/Saturn clearly show. The temptations are great for all Sagittarians. My advice to November Sagittarians: Go for it! Listen to your inner voice and an Aries or a Leo could end your single life forever. However, my advice to December Sagittarians is to "trust who", because who wants to fall for empty promises? In summer, Mars/Venus and your sex appeal open the door ... whoever "comes in" will want to stay. Tip: Just say YES!
Capricorn 22.12. - 20.1.: A stable relationship
Surprise and luck for January Capricorns! Venus and Uranus suddenly open your eyes - by chance between March and July. Now it becomes clear who the right person is and where your path will lead. Nevertheless, pay attention to what someone with the zodiac sign Aries or Leo says and don't deviate from your professional goals under any circumstances. Because according to the horoscope, your work and your feelings will be more compatible than ever. A solid relationship! Wonderful! For December-born people: end your ego trip, because someone is counting on your gratitude and loyalty! You should take this to heart, especially in May, if he/she wants to get serious.
Aquarius 21.1. - 19.2.: Soloists become couples
The daily grind is a thing of the past! With Aquarians, things really get going. In the end, many things are different than they were before. Venus and Jupiter will turn some soloists into couples. And believe it or not, some will become parents. Wife ... husband ... mom or dad. How does that sound to your ears? Tip: Familiarize yourself with it as soon as possible. End fun, casual affairs because someone is counting on your loyalty and they deserve it. For those born after the 10th: A fiery Scorpio is certainly exciting, but not for long, because he/she wants to "own" you lock, stock and barrel and is often burning with jealousy. Do you like that?
Pisces 20.2. - 20.3.: Decision in summer
Lonely Pisces have a thousand chances to find a love for life. When, who, where? That depends on your personal birth time. Or do you still have feelings for an ex-partner? Who knows if he/she doesn't feel the same way? Saturn demands an answer: Who do you want? Watch out! In summer, a Scorpio, Cancer or Capricorn appears under strong Jupiter-Venus influences. Whether it turns into anything more than a hot affair depends on you (because you'd rather have a boring guy with money than a poor bastard with the most sex appeal). Pisces born after the 3rd find someone by chance who just wants to enjoy them (without a plan). So what?
