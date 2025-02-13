Vorteilswelt
Suspects on the run

Vienna: Three knife attacks in one day

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 11:25

There were three bloody knife attacks in Vienna on Wednesday. In one case, the police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrators. 

The first stabbing took place at around 11 a.m. in a social facility in Ottakring. Two residents of the facility had got into a heated argument. A short time later the situation escalated and one of the quarrellers (19) suddenly pulled out a carving knife. He threatened to kill his 24-year-old roommate. 

Flesh knife seized
The alerted officers arrested the suspected perpetrator. He was also banned from entering and approaching the house and a temporary weapons ban was issued. The butcher's knife was recovered. He was reported at large.

Deep cuts to the face
The next suspected knife attack occurred in Floridsdorf at around 5 pm. Attentive witnesses had observed how an apparently drunk man (40) had dragged an injured man (37) out of a detached house in Hermann-Bahr-Straße. 

One of the two had deep cuts on his face and upper body. When the alerted officers arrived on the scene, neither of the two wanted to comment on the incident and refused any medical treatment. The 40-year-old was provisionally arrested.

Attack on police officers
However, no murder weapon was found. Because the suspect was too drunk, he could not be questioned at the time. Shortly afterwards, he also became aggressive towards the police officers and destroyed a door of the security gate. He was also reported to the police.

Night-time stabbing at Yppenplatz
Another bloody stabbing then occurred in the middle of Yppenplatz at 10.30 pm. A 42-year-old man was injured in the face with a knife and brutally robbed by a stranger. Shortly afterwards, the attacker fled the scene. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful. The injured man is currently in hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

