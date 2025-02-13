Suspects on the run
Vienna: Three knife attacks in one day
There were three bloody knife attacks in Vienna on Wednesday. In one case, the police are searching intensively for the fugitive perpetrators.
The first stabbing took place at around 11 a.m. in a social facility in Ottakring. Two residents of the facility had got into a heated argument. A short time later the situation escalated and one of the quarrellers (19) suddenly pulled out a carving knife. He threatened to kill his 24-year-old roommate.
Flesh knife seized
The alerted officers arrested the suspected perpetrator. He was also banned from entering and approaching the house and a temporary weapons ban was issued. The butcher's knife was recovered. He was reported at large.
Deep cuts to the face
The next suspected knife attack occurred in Floridsdorf at around 5 pm. Attentive witnesses had observed how an apparently drunk man (40) had dragged an injured man (37) out of a detached house in Hermann-Bahr-Straße.
One of the two had deep cuts on his face and upper body. When the alerted officers arrived on the scene, neither of the two wanted to comment on the incident and refused any medical treatment. The 40-year-old was provisionally arrested.
Attack on police officers
However, no murder weapon was found. Because the suspect was too drunk, he could not be questioned at the time. Shortly afterwards, he also became aggressive towards the police officers and destroyed a door of the security gate. He was also reported to the police.
Night-time stabbing at Yppenplatz
Another bloody stabbing then occurred in the middle of Yppenplatz at 10.30 pm. A 42-year-old man was injured in the face with a knife and brutally robbed by a stranger. Shortly afterwards, the attacker fled the scene. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful. The injured man is currently in hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.