Shopping & styling at Fashion Check-in

Fashion Check-in has been a fixture on the Austrian lifestyle scene for 13 years. The event, founded by Liliana Klein, brings fashion, beauty and lifestyle together under one roof and inspires hundreds of guests every year with its unique concept. This year, the event is all about female power - with strong brands, inspiring personalities and an impressive fashion show.
On March 7, the Hotel Le Meridien will be transformed into an exclusive shopping and beauty oasis. In a total of 20 hotel rooms and suites, visitors can store to their heart's content, get styled free of charge or enjoy personal advice from renowned brands. This year's participants include well-known companies such as KFC, Canon, BLITZBLANK, Robinson Club and Seeglück Hotel Forelle. Star designer Marcel Ostertag is also traveling all the way from Berlin to present his latest creations.
Fashion Check-in has long been more than just a shopping event - it is a platform where companies from a wide range of industries come together to present their products and services to an exclusive audience. "It's such a diverse event; companies like BLITZBLANK, who have been committed to sustainability for years, mixed with fashion & beauty; there's simply something for everyone," explains Liliana Klein, founder of Fashion Check-in & FLASHED Events.
Star guests and the big highlight of the evening
This year's motto "Women's Power" runs like a red thread through the entire event. It's about inspiring and empowering women and offering them a platform to network and get new ideas. Whether you are an entrepreneur, a fashion lover or simply a curious visitor, Fashion Check-in offers something for everyone.
The highlight of the evening is the Gtrix Fashion Show. The renowned brand brings exclusive fashion trends to the catwalk - for all women, regardless of age or dress size. At a time when body positivity and diversity are becoming increasingly important in the fashion industry, Fashion Check-in is sending out a strong signal.
But that's not all: after the fashion show, a musical highlight awaits the guests. The legendary band Söhne Mannheims will bring the evening to a close with an exclusive piano concert. And the best thing about it? The entire event is free for visitors and opens its doors from 17:00.
Fashion Check-in 2025
On March 7 from 5 p.m., Le Meridien will be transformed into a stylish world of experience where you can get styled, get to know new brands and party in the best company. You can find more information at www.fashion-check-in.com.
