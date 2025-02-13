Vorteilswelt
Letter to employees

The Innsbruck prison is plagued by mice

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 08:00

Mice alarm in the Innsbruck prison! There is talk of an "enormous plague". Particularly explosive: according to an internal letter, people are apparently even feeding the rodents. However, this should now be avoided at all costs.

0 Kommentare

Disgust alarm in the Innsbruck prison! For some time now, there has been a veritable plague of mice in various rooms. Employees have now received a warning from a higher authority, which is also available to the "Krone".

Exterminator already commissioned
It states: "As we already know, we have an enormous plague of mice from the equipment room to the guard room to the standby rooms! Exterminators have already been commissioned and are replacing their poison bait boxes at specified intervals."

Zitat Icon

We therefore appeal to people to be sensible and refrain from feeding or destroying traps in future.

Im Schreiben an die Mitarbeiter

Appeal to the prison staff
Apparently, however, one or two people in the "Häfn" have become fond of the rodents. "Unfortunately, the prison guards have been informed that there are people who feed the mice. The bait boxes are therefore losing their appeal and the plague of mice is increasing drastically," the letter states.

Disgust alarm in the Innsbruck prison (archive photo).
Disgust alarm in the Innsbruck prison (archive photo).
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Therefore: "Mouse droppings contain bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted to humans through contact with the skin, mucous membranes or respiratory tract, where they can usually cause serious illnesses. We therefore appeal to common sense to refrain from feeding or destroying traps in future!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
