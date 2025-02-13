Letter to employees
The Innsbruck prison is plagued by mice
Mice alarm in the Innsbruck prison! There is talk of an "enormous plague". Particularly explosive: according to an internal letter, people are apparently even feeding the rodents. However, this should now be avoided at all costs.
Disgust alarm in the Innsbruck prison! For some time now, there has been a veritable plague of mice in various rooms. Employees have now received a warning from a higher authority, which is also available to the "Krone".
Exterminator already commissioned
It states: "As we already know, we have an enormous plague of mice from the equipment room to the guard room to the standby rooms! Exterminators have already been commissioned and are replacing their poison bait boxes at specified intervals."
We therefore appeal to people to be sensible and refrain from feeding or destroying traps in future.
Im Schreiben an die Mitarbeiter
Appeal to the prison staff
Apparently, however, one or two people in the "Häfn" have become fond of the rodents. "Unfortunately, the prison guards have been informed that there are people who feed the mice. The bait boxes are therefore losing their appeal and the plague of mice is increasing drastically," the letter states.
Therefore: "Mouse droppings contain bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted to humans through contact with the skin, mucous membranes or respiratory tract, where they can usually cause serious illnesses. We therefore appeal to common sense to refrain from feeding or destroying traps in future!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.