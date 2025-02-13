Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Renaturation

Burgenland relies on beavers instead of excavators

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 06:00

The new government program provides for a series of measures to improve nature and environmental protection. The master builder of nature also plays an important role.

0 Kommentare

They are cute and yet cause a lot of headaches: We are talking about beavers. In Burgenland, some municipalities are not so happy with these cute rodents these days. The master builders of nature are also currently making headlines in the Czech Republic. Unimpressed by approval procedures, a beaver family has built a dam there, creating a marshland and thus realizing an already planned renaturation project for free, which would have been budgeted at 1.2 million euros.

Beaver management in Burgenland since 2015 
It is precisely this area of conflict between nature conservation and human interests that is the focus of the beaver management project commissioned by the Burgenland Nature Conservation Association in 2015. Around 650 beavers are currently native to Burgenland; around 1850, the animals were almost completely extinct. "After being absent for over 100 years, beavers have been reclaiming Burgenland's water systems since the beginning of the millennium and are demanding more space," says Silvia Strauch from the Nature Conservation Association.

According to the beaver management team, the beaver population in Burgenland has declined following the recent floods last year. (Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter)
According to the beaver management team, the beaver population in Burgenland has declined following the recent floods last year.
(Bild: Christian Schulter/Christian schulter)

Targeted measures are being taken to protect the animals while promoting flood protection and preserving agricultural land, emphasizes Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) with reference to the new government programme, which provides for "improved beaver management" in order to minimize conflicts between human use and nature conservation.

Wetland protection and riparian areas 
"It's mainly about wetland protection and the acquisition of riparian areas to provide a home for the beaver," emphasizes Strauch. Targeted renaturation measures are also intended to make a contribution to flood protection. "Here too, the main aim is to reconcile the protection of nature with the interests of us humans. Beaver management already shows very well how this is possible," said the Deputy Governor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf