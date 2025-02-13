Burgenland relies on beavers instead of excavators

Beaver management in Burgenland since 2015

It is precisely this area of conflict between nature conservation and human interests that is the focus of the beaver management project commissioned by the Burgenland Nature Conservation Association in 2015. Around 650 beavers are currently native to Burgenland; around 1850, the animals were almost completely extinct. "After being absent for over 100 years, beavers have been reclaiming Burgenland's water systems since the beginning of the millennium and are demanding more space," says Silvia Strauch from the Nature Conservation Association.