Gastein Valley
From ski mecca to TV cult
The successful series "School of Champions" enters its season finale tomorrow, Monday, on ORF. But there's no end in sight to the skiing fun at the filming location, the picturesque Gastein Valley.
Skiing, mountains, snow - and lots of drama! That's the recipe for success in "School of Champions". Are you also rooting for the talents of Bad Hofgastein's elite ski school? Will the likeable speed team, which suffers from the manipulations and violence of coach Veiglhofer, rebel after all or break apart because of the narcissist?
Sophisticated and luxurious: "Monte Carlo of the Alps"
In any case, many viewers can hardly wait for the finale of the second season. The series not only provides interesting insights into the tough everyday training routine of ski racers, but also shows Austria's mountains from their most beautiful side. And last but not least, it makes you want to go on vacation in the Gastein Valley!
Incidentally, "Das Netz - Prometheus" (2022) - with Tobias Moretti as a tough doping hunter - and the German drama "Das Dorf des Schweigens" (2015) were also filmed here. The backdrop of the Gastein mountains repeatedly attracts film crews for crime thrillers, documentaries and comedies to the picturesque valley, nestled in the natural surroundings of Salzburger Land, at the gateway to the Hohe Tauern National Park.
Tradition meets modern zeitgeist
From idyllic landscapes to refreshing health spas - the three enchanting villages of Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein are certainly diverse. It is not for nothing that the valley is said to be a place that sometimes grounds, sometimes inspires. The hot springs and the highly effective, radon-containing thermal water made it world-famous centuries ago.
Bad Gastein in particular, with its Art Nouveau buildings and grand hotels, was long regarded as the "Monte Carlo of the Alps", was sophisticated, luxurious - and a place where the top ten thousand could be seen. And today, the Gastein Valley is still one of the international hotspots for winter sports enthusiasts, health tourists and summer visitors.
INFO
SalzburgerLand Tourism
www.salzburgerland.com
Tel. 0662/ 6688-0
www.gastein.com
Nonstop to the top! Skiers & snowboarders enjoy long descents on 200 kilometers of slopes, five different mountains provide variety. State-of-the-art mountain lifts allow you to quickly conquer 1000 meters of altitude. Art and culture lovers will not miss out either, thanks to traditional and top-class events.
Music to the ears: The water begins quietly and gently as an idyllic mountain stream before transforming into the loud, thundering waterfall of Bad Gastein. Followed by thermal and mineral water and the refreshing mountain lake. Gastein's water is a feast for the senses!
