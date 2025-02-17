Costs in the millions
Uproar over nursing training for Vietnamese in Lower Austria
150 young students from Vietnam began their training as nursing assistants in Krems this week. This is being financed with taxpayers' money. They will then be deployed as qualified specialists in local care facilities. Not everyone likes this: the SPÖ is now mobilizing against this recruitment in the Far East.
The fact that nursing staff from Vietnam are to take over the care of the elderly in Lower Austrian facilities in future is a thorn in the side of SPÖ politicians. Roman Hebenstreit, chairman of the Vida trade union, and regional party leader Sven Hergovich are particularly critical of the millions in costs for training the Far Eastern guest workers: "It is absurd to import unskilled care workers from Vietnam to train them here, while many people in Austria are waiting for training opportunities."
There are enough people who would be willing to work in the care sector if the framework conditions were finally right.
Sven Hergovich, Landesparteivorsitzender der SPÖ
State has released millions
This week, the first of 150 Vietnamese students started the nursing assistant courses at the University of Applied Sciences in Krems. The state has provided a total of 4.2 million euros for this. "This money would be better invested in unemployed young people, career changers and people returning to work," demands Hebenstreit. And for Hergovich, improving working conditions in the care sector is a priority: "The current conditions, such as low wages and poor working hours, are deterring local applicants."
The population in Lower Austria is getting older. And this is increasing the need for care staff.
Anton Erber, Sozialsprecher der ÖVP im Landtag
High demand for nursing staff
The ÖVP defends the training of foreign nursing staff. "All experts say that we cannot meet the demand for personnel in Austria alone," emphasizes social spokesperson Anton Erber. And if candidates have to be recruited abroad for this responsible job, he would prefer that they "are trained in recognized institutions according to Austrian standards".
