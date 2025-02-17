Uproar over nursing training for Vietnamese in Lower Austria

The fact that nursing staff from Vietnam are to take over the care of the elderly in Lower Austrian facilities in future is a thorn in the side of SPÖ politicians. Roman Hebenstreit, chairman of the Vida trade union, and regional party leader Sven Hergovich are particularly critical of the millions in costs for training the Far Eastern guest workers: "It is absurd to import unskilled care workers from Vietnam to train them here, while many people in Austria are waiting for training opportunities."