Drama in the Caribbean
Mother and son died after eating at hotel buffet
Terrible drama in the vacation paradise of the Dominican Republic: A mother and her son died after eating from the hotel buffet of a luxury resort during what was supposed to be a dream vacation. The father and son survived the food poisoning ...
The Gougeon family from Canada wanted to treat themselves to a nice break in the Caribbean over the holidays after Christmas 2023, but only shortly after their arrival, disaster struck. After checking into the hotel, they had a bite to eat at the hotel buffet - shortly afterwards, all four family members suffered from vomiting, shortness of breath and dizziness.
Family reportedly not helped at first
Mother April (41) and son Oliver (8) were hit the hardest: they died in hospital as a result of the food poisoning. Their relatives are now seeking compensation of around 6.6 million euros. The accusation is that they were not helped quickly enough despite their dramatic state of health.
A clinic connected to the hotel told the family in the morning that they could not be offered medical help in their hotel room. "Although he pointed out the urgency of their request and said that the Gougeon family was unable to go to the clinic without help due to their condition, he was told that it was the medical staff's policy to stay at the clinic," the indictment states.
It was not until the afternoon that father Stephan was able to get them help. Medical staff brought the family of four to the clinic in wheelchairs. After treatment with antibiotics, they were transferred to another hospital.
This is what it looks like at the luxury resort:
Flying home without victims was "indescribable" for family
But all help came too late for April and Oliver: despite artificial respiration, the mother and eight-year-old died in the vacation paradise. The father and surviving son Wesley had to return home alone. "It was indescribable to fly home without April and Oliver, who had been sitting next to us just a few days before. We planned this trip so that our family could rest and relax. The thought that something like this could happen was completely out of our minds," reads a statement from the family.
The Gougeons family is suing the hotel chain for the delayed assistance and lack of hygiene. They accuse the company of having inadequately trained its staff. The chain regretted the deaths, but vehemently rejected all accusations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.