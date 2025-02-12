Mother and son died after eating at hotel buffet

Flying home without victims was "indescribable" for family

But all help came too late for April and Oliver: despite artificial respiration, the mother and eight-year-old died in the vacation paradise. The father and surviving son Wesley had to return home alone. "It was indescribable to fly home without April and Oliver, who had been sitting next to us just a few days before. We planned this trip so that our family could rest and relax. The thought that something like this could happen was completely out of our minds," reads a statement from the family.