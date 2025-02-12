Shows effect
Trump policy: migrants on their way to the USA turn back
Due to the stricter immigration policy under US President Donald Trump, numerous migrants in Central America are returning home. On Tuesday (local time), dozens of people illegally crossed the border between Costa Rica and Panama.
According to TVN, a group of around 200 migrants, most of whom came from Venezuela, were stopped by the police after a scramble and sent back to Costa Rica for the time being.
The security ministry explained that Panama wanted to return migrants to their home countries in an orderly and safe manner.
"Migrant movements controlled"
Following a meeting with Costa Rican representatives, it was agreed to coordinate the movement of migrants in the opposite direction.
According to the agreement, people should be registered first and then returned to their countries of origin by sea or air. People with criminal records are also to be identified in good time.
US President Trump wants to take rigorous action against immigrants who enter the country illegally or who are already in the USA without valid residence status.
More US soldiers at Mexico's border
Several ministries have been instructed to work towards this goal. To this end, more US soldiers have been deployed to support the border guards on the border with Mexico.
Deported migrants are flown back to their home countries. Civil rights and human rights activists criticize the new US government's approach as inhumane (see also video above).
