Shock callers unsettle Vorarlberg residents

Tips from the police

The police warn against such calls and have a number of recommendations for behavior:

- Never give out information about valuables, cash or bank balances over the phone. The police and other authorities do not ask for such information over the phone.

- End dubious calls immediately or ask specifically for the name of the officer, his office and how to reach him by phone.

- Call relatives to find out whether there really has been an accident.

- Inform your relatives and friends about the call and about this scam.

- Call back the local police on the number you know.