Fraud scam

Shock callers unsettle Vorarlberg residents

Nachrichten
12.02.2025 12:01

As the police report, fraudsters are currently increasingly trying their luck with so-called shock calls. Victims are led to believe that relatives have been involved in a serious accident and need a deposit payment.  

The scam is actually quite old, but it still works and is currently being used more frequently again: criminals call their victims - preferably older people - and pretend to be an authority figure, such as a police officer, judge or similar.

They then claim that a close relative, such as a daughter or son, has caused a traffic accident and is now in custody. A bail payment is therefore necessary. The fraudsters exploit the shock of the people they call and then ask them about valuables. These are then supposed to be handed over to the alleged judges, police officers or public prosecutors.

Tips from the police
The police warn against such calls and have a number of recommendations for behavior: 
- Never give out information about valuables, cash or bank balances over the phone. The police and other authorities do not ask for such information over the phone.
- End dubious calls immediately or ask specifically for the name of the officer, his office and how to reach him by phone. 
- Call relatives to find out whether there really has been an accident.
- Inform your relatives and friends about the call and about this scam.
- Call back the local police on the number you know.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

