After World Championship bronze
“Very bad performance!” Truppe explains champagne mishap
The World Ski Championships got off to a really successful start for Katharina Truppe with a bronze medal in the combined team event. The Carinthian was able to celebrate together with Stephanie Venier on Tuesday. Only the champagne party went a little wrong ...
"Now we've won the bronze medal as a team. We worked for it together, we raced together," said Venier after the race. "We didn't want to disappoint the other and we weren't disappointed."
The pair's joy at the medal was visible, as were Troupe's problems with the champagne bottle at the award ceremony. "I didn't have the bottle open. Then I got more champagne in my eyes than anywhere else, and then it slipped out of my hand. That was a really bad performance," Truppe judged and laughed. "I think I'll have to buy a six-pack at home and then practise a bit."
Two more races for Truppe
The 29-year-old emphasized that the start to the World Championships had now been successful. "I think I can take it a bit easier now. I'm also allowed to race in the giant slalom instead of Ricarda Haaser, so I still have a bit of a program ahead of me anyway. It's always cool to race at home and ski downhill. The slope is really cool," said Truppe, for whom it was the second World Championship medal after silver in the team parallel in Åre in 2019. She was also "relieved because I now know that I can still ski the slalom quickly". The World Championships giant slalom will take place on Thursday, the women's special slalom on Saturday.
The verdict on the team combination is clearly positive and, according to Truppe and Venier, the competition should remain on the World Championship program. "I also think it's cool because the specialists race in their own disciplines. So it's more exciting than a normal combined," said Truppe. In a year's time, the two could also have the opportunity to compete together for precious metal in the team combined at the Olympic Games in Milan/Cortina.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
