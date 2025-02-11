“Very bad performance!” Truppe explains champagne mishap

Two more races for Truppe

The 29-year-old emphasized that the start to the World Championships had now been successful. "I think I can take it a bit easier now. I'm also allowed to race in the giant slalom instead of Ricarda Haaser, so I still have a bit of a program ahead of me anyway. It's always cool to race at home and ski downhill. The slope is really cool," said Truppe, for whom it was the second World Championship medal after silver in the team parallel in Åre in 2019. She was also "relieved because I now know that I can still ski the slalom quickly". The World Championships giant slalom will take place on Thursday, the women's special slalom on Saturday.