Battle won, but war lost?

We should try it with the blue party - this call came loudest from the black business community during the ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS negotiations. Now that the negotiations between the blue and black parties have been going on for more than a month without agreement, it was Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer, of all people, who went on the offensive on Tuesday and took full aim at negotiating partner Herbert Kickl via "Krone", whom he sees as being in a power frenzy - and not fit for government.