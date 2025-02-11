Vorteilswelt
"War of nerves"

Hostages remain Hamas’ most important means of exerting pressure

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 18:14

The Islamist Hamas has stopped the release of further Israeli hostages for the time being. There could be several reasons for this, such as improving its negotiating position in talks with Israel's government. There are signs that Hamas could still give in.

In order to secure its rule, the Palestinian organization first wants an agreement on a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip. Recently, however, the impression has arisen that Israel's government is delaying negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which should achieve this. Many analysts see the announcement of the halt to the release of further abductees as an attempt to improve the negotiating position.

According to them, the resumption of fighting would be a disaster for civilians in the Gaza Strip. Many of them have only just returned to their largely destroyed residential areas in the north. Israeli expert Avi Melamed speaks of a "war of nerves" between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu under domestic political pressure
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be forced to resume the war against Hamas. Should he agree to a second phase of the ceasefire agreement, his right-wing religious coalition would probably collapse. The ultra-right partners are calling for more fighting.

New elections would be a disaster for Netanyahu. Melamed said that the public blamed him for the fact that the hostages had remained in captivity for so long and that the condition of the last three people released was so bad. By destroying Hamas and releasing the hostages, Israel's government was pursuing two mutually exclusive goals, he said.

Zitat Icon

Benjamin Netanyahu could be forced to resume the war against Hamas for domestic political reasons.

Nahost-Experte Avi Melamed

76 hostages are still being held by Hamas, and it is estimated that no more than 40 of them are still alive. They remain Hamas' most important means of exerting pressure on Israel.

