Children’s Cancer Day 15.02.

In the beginning, however, the prognosis does not mean much to those affected, as the diagnosis is devastating and the despair is great. "It felt like the rug had been pulled out from under my feet," says Fink. After the diagnosis, a long journey begins for the family: the therapy lasts a whole two years. The child and mother spend much of this time in the children's cancer ward at Graz Regional Hospital. "This is the best ward. Doctors, nursing staff and the parents of the other children became like a family to me during this time. Everyone is there for each other."