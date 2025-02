ÖSV speed girl Egger is double-tracked from now on

Super-G marathon awaits after skiing break

She also needs to be in good shape, because the second half of the season will be intense. "As only three out of ten super-Gs have been raced in the European Cup, I'll be competing in the rest of the EC season as well as the World Cup," says Egger. That means two Super-Gs in Bardonecchia today and tomorrow, and two in Sarntal next week. Then the World Cup in Kvitfjell awaits, followed by two EC Super-Gs in Kitzbühel and then the World Cup in La Thuile. "Depending on how well we do, we'll then go to the European Cup final in Norway or the World Cup final in the USA," explains the head skier.