Why manager Helmut Werner is not at the Opera Ball

Opera Ball King Richard Lugner

One person who will be staying away from the Opera Ball this year is artist manager Helmut Werner. The intimate and string-puller behind folk song giant Heino: "But there's a reason for that. I'm not doing it primarily because I don't want to do it out of respect for Richard Lugner alone. He has achieved and done a great deal, and at the Opera Ball he did far more than just act in his own PR. After all, he was also one of the donors," says the Wahl-Kitzbühler to Krone. For next year, "things are looking very different again," he adds.