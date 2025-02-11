Vorteilswelt
For more spectators

The US Open will last even longer in future

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 15:44

In the hunt for new spectator records, the US Open has extended the singles competition of this year's tennis Grand Slam tournament in New York to 15 days for the first time. The singles will begin on the first Sunday, this year on August 24.

0 Kommentare

In addition, the mixed competition will be held before the singles in a greatly reduced form on just two days (August 19 and 20), with the winners receiving one million dollars instead of the previous 200,000.

Upgrading
The organizers are selling the restructuring as an upgrade of the competition, as the duos will now have their own stage in the two largest stadiums before the singles. However, there will only be 16 teams instead of 32. Eight teams get their place with the combined singles ranking, eight others receive wildcards. There will be "best of three" sets until the final, but these will only be played to four games and decided by a tie-break at 4:4. It only goes to six games in the final.

Jessica Pegula from the USA, ranked fifth in the world, welcomes the innovation. "As a player who also likes to play doubles, I think it's great to have the opportunity to play mixed in the first week of the US Open 2025."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Kommentare

