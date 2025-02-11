The US Open will last even longer in future

Upgrading

The organizers are selling the restructuring as an upgrade of the competition, as the duos will now have their own stage in the two largest stadiums before the singles. However, there will only be 16 teams instead of 32. Eight teams get their place with the combined singles ranking, eight others receive wildcards. There will be "best of three" sets until the final, but these will only be played to four games and decided by a tie-break at 4:4. It only goes to six games in the final.